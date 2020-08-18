Kristine Ann (Rehkopf) Moody

Kristine Ann Moody (née Rehkopf), of Kokomo, died on August 14, 2020 at the age of 52 after a battle with cancer.
Kristi was born to Kay and Ward Rehkopf on February 5, 1968, in East Lansing, Michigan, though she largely grew up in Belmond, Iowa. Valedictorian of both her high school and college graduating classes, Kristi obtained a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Northern Iowa. She worked for a short time as a molecular biologist before meeting and marrying the love of her life, Todd Moody, in 1992.
Kristi dedicated her life to being her family’s steady rock and place of comfort, running a household with four children as Todd served as a pilot in the U.S. Air Force. She is survived by her parents; her loving husband; her two daughters, Kathryn and Erin Moody; her two sons, Nicholas and Carter Moody; and her granddaughter, Lyra Jane.
All remember her as a woman of quiet but profound strength and kindness. She had a deep love of children and animals and had a soft but firm personality that tamed even the most troubled of dogs. Despite her private nature, Kristi loved to make her family laugh and is remembered for her love of goofy characters, including her teddy bear puppets and her Star Wars roleplaying game character, Mouse the Jawa.
The family will be holding a private memorial. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. She will be dearly missed.
