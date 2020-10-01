Kristin Lynn Hoppa-Barrios, 34, of Waco, Texas, formerly St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 1:03 A.M. at Community Howard Regional, Kokomo, Indiana. She was born on April 24, 1986 in Kansas City, Missouri, to Jim and Nancy (Navinsky) Hoppa. Kristin married Kirk Barrios on May 24, 2015 in Lawrence, Kansas, who survives. They were expecting their first child in April 2021.
Kristin graduated from the University of Kansas, earning bachelor degrees in Journalism and English. For the past 5 years, she was a well-respected public safety reporter for the Waco Tribune-Herald and recognized by her colleagues as a hard-working, tenacious journalist. She was known for being first on the scene of a developing story and had a gentle and inquisitive demeanor when conducting interviews. Kristin won several awards throughout her career. She was most proud of receiving recognition as a “Star Investigative Reporter of the Year” in 2020 and major contributor to the Waco Tribune-Herald’s 2018 recognition as APME Newspaper of the Year. Her compassionate and loving nature in both her professional and personal life made a tremendous lasting impact on thousands of people in her short life. Kristin loved her family, friends, and most of all, her dogs – which she referred to as her “fur babies”. Kristin’s Shar Pei, Imus, was the joy of her life. He was one of the oldest living Shar-Peis at 14 years old before he passed away earlier this year. She also enjoyed traveling, musicals, visiting zoos and baking. Kristin was an avid fan of both the Kansas City Royals and Kansas Jayhawks. She was a proud aunt to her niece and nephew, Annette and Everette Hoppa.
She is survived by her loving husband, Kirk; her parents, Jim and Nancy Hoppa; brother, Pat (Sarah) Hoppa; maternal grandmother, Helen Navinsky; aunts, Marilyn (Chip) Culpepper and Janet Kilty; uncle, Ron (Barbara) Hoppa; parents-in-law, Ali (Brenda) Barrios; sister-in-law, Kaity Barrios; brother-in-law, Gabriel Barrios; and niece and nephew, Annette and Everette Hoppa.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to KU Endowment in Kristin Hoppa’s name in support of a student fund for the School of Journalism to be established. Send donations to KU Endowment, P.O. Box 928, Lawrence, KS 66044 or give online at www.kuendowment.org/givenow.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Kristin at 2:00 P.M. Friday, October 23, 2020 at Oread Hotel, Ninth Floor Nest, 1200 Oread Ave., Lawrence, KS, 66044. Attendees are encouraged to wear Red/ Blue/ Jayhawk attire.