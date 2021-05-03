Krisean Patricia “Krissy” Boyd, 35, Kokomo, passed away at 7:30 am Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. She was born February 2, 1986, in Peru, the daughter of Robert Earl Boyd & Thomasene Patricia “Patty” (Cavanaugh) Krupka.
Krissy was a 2004 graduate of Peru High School where she was a member of the Swing Choir, Theatre and many other school organizations. She attended Indiana State University and Ivy Tech Community College. She served as Commerce Director for McGonigals and Button Motors. Krissy also worked for the Kokomo Herald, Kokomo Tribune, Kokomo Perspective, U.P.S. Store, and Elite Banquet. She served an internship with Walt Disney World. Krissy won a Telly Award for her work in advertising.
Krissy was involved with Leadership Kokomo and served as the youngest board member of St. Joseph Hospital. While in Girl Scouts, she earned the highest rank, the Girl Scout Gold Award. Krissy enjoyed music of different genres, especially Frank Sinatra and Cole Porter. She was in the process of writing a book and was a lifelong Barbie fan. Krissy was very social and enjoyed going out to eat and shopping with her friends. She was an admin with Kokomo Scanner and was very involved in her community. Krissy enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephew. She loved to study the Bible, especially Hebrews and Proverbs. Krissy could light up a room, she was a positive person and her presence was a present. She was known as the hottest chick in Kokomo where she was a 3 year winner of the Kokomo Hot Wings Competition. She was a member of the Peru Circus and a huge Cubs fan. She will always be the princess and the queen.
Krissy is survived by her mother and step-father, Patty and Joseph R. Krupka; father, Robert Boyd; brothers, Troy Boyd and Zachary and Barbara Boyd; aunt, Peg Cavanaugh; uncle, Tom Cavanaugh; nieces and nephew, Molly, Maggie, Sophia, Amelia and Ethan; and her special friend, Kimmy VanSickle.
Funeral service will be held at 6:00 pm Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Chaplain Anita Pattison officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4:00 pm until time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Troy Boyd for Lawns for Love, the Peru Circus or United Way of Howard County. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
