Dec. 8, 1958 - July 7, 2021
Kory Allan Thomas, 62, of Peru, Indiana died on July 7, 2021 in his home unexpectedly. He was born on December 8, 1958 to the late Marilyn and Melvin Thomas.
Kory served in the army, he worked for years as a semi truck driver and at death was working at Chrysler in Kokomo, IN.
Kory is survived by his father, Melvin Thomas and step-mother Mary Ellen Thomas of Kokomo; his son, Kyle Thomas of Kokomo, IN, and adopted daughter, Renee Wesson; brother Kerry Thomas of Florida and half-brother Hank Beard of Ohio; nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
Kory was preceded in death by his brothers Kelly and Kendell Thomas of Wadsworth, Ohio.
A memorial will be held later on.