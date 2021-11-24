Korey Nathaniel Bowers, 18, of Lagrange, Wyoming, and formerly of Beardmore, Ontario Canada, where his family has served as missionaries for the past 5 years, passed away along with his dear friend Emma Nelson, 19, on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, as the result of an automobile accident in Wyoming. Korey and Emma both had accepted the Lord Jesus as their Savior and are worshiping together in heaven.

Korey was born November 17, 2003, in Kokomo, IN to Kyle and Christina (Brenton) Bowers. Korey enjoyed spending time with his brother Caleb. Growing up they would spend countless hours building forts, building Legos, having movie nights, and exploring outside and playing in their treehouse. When Caleb went off to college, Korey was motivated to finish his last 3 years of high school in 2 years just so he could join Caleb and spend one year together on campus before he graduated. Korey succeeded and enjoyed his time he had with Caleb. Korey and Caleb loved each other very much and the impromptu rib poking and measuring each other up to see who was taller was an everyday occurrence that Caleb will miss.

Korey graduated as a homeschooler from A.G. Brenton Sr. Academy and was a freshman at Frontier School of the Bible in Wyoming. While living in Canada, he was a member of the Royal Canadian Air Cadets 227 Raven Squadron where he loved to compete in marksmanship and thoroughly enjoyed cadet field trips and drill competitions. He loved to work in the workshop that he and his dad built together. He forged knives, swords and fire pokers in his coal forge and made handles for them on his wood lathe. He liked to collect knives and swords, and if you saw him, he usually had one in his hands. He also carved wood and whittled and could make a stick look like a piece of art. He was a talented sketch artist and calligrapher as well, and you could see his marks everywhere, even up and down his arms with sharpie markers.

Korey’s all-time favorite thing was skidooing (snowmobiling). He lived to be out in the bush riding, cat walking and learning to drift. He would always push his skidoo to its limits. He couldn’t wait until the first snowfall! When not skidooing in the winter, he was tearing up the trails with his four-wheeler. He loved to be outdoors; hunting, trapping, and fishing were always on his list of things to do. When he couldn’t be outdoors, he would be gaming on his Xbox with friends.

Music was a huge part of Korey’s life, and he was a talented musician. He loved to play his guitar and sing and wanted to be a worship leader and work in camp ministry. Korey worked hard during high school with guitar and vocal lessons. As a result, he was able to record two worship songs that have been released and available on You Tube. While at college, students would see him walking around campus with his guitar around his neck strumming worship songs, new riffs, and on occasion break out with House of the Rising Sun, and many others just for fun.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Korey loved to serve the Lord, and in the summers, you would find him at Camp of the Woods Bible Camp. He said it was like his second home. He grew in his walk and in his service to the Lord through camp ministry. He loved the Lord Jesus Christ as his Savior, and he had a passion to see others know and accept Jesus as well. He stood firm in his faith and shared the gospel often with others. He had a love for people and would often seek out those who were hurting or alone and befriend them or encourage them. He had a way of making people laugh with his contagious personality, big smile, and energetic attitude. Korey didn’t just walk through life, he plowed through life and would often say Go Big or Go Home! Always a part of his big life were the words, LIVE, LAUGH, FAITH and HOPE. You could find them on all his schoolwork, notebooks or anywhere he could doodle. His favorite bible verse was 1 Peter 5:7, “Cast all your anxieties upon Him for He cares for you.” Korey chose to live and live fully for Christ.

Survivors include his parents; brother, Caleb Bowers; grandmother, Brenda Brenton; grandparents, Steve & Patsy Bowers; great-grandmother, Virginia Jones; great-grandfather, Leroy McClory; uncles and aunts, Jiffy, Scott, Andy, Dawn, Angie, Terry and Christopher; cousins, Alec, Aden and Ava; and several other family members.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, “Papa” Andrew Brenton, Sr.; great-grandmother, Betty Brenton; great-grandfather, Gilbert Brenton; great-grandfather, Maxie Jones; great-grandfather, Dwaine Richey; great-grandmother, Ernestine Harvey; great-grandfather, Norman Bowers; and great-grandmother, Wilma Bowers.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at the Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo, with Pastor Steve Gollner officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday and from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, all at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Korey’s memory to the Camp of the Woods Bible Camp in Dinorwic, Ontario, Canada, where he loved to serve. You can donate online at cotwcanada.com or by mail to either Camp of the Woods, Box 11, Dinorwic, ON POV 1PO or Camp of the Woods, Box 24145, Chattanooga, TN 37422. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home in Kokomo.