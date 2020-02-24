Kline "Bill" William Sprague, 86 of Camden passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Sunday February 23, 2020. He was born in Traverse City, Michigan on June 1, 1933 to the late Kline Allen Sprague and Betsy (Unger). He married Connie (Cox) Sprague on November 11, 1966 in Kokomo.
He graduated from high school in Michigan before moving to Kokomo. He started working at the Chrysler Casting Plant in the mid 50's. He retired after 38 years of service.
Surviving Bill is his wife Connie, sons Kim Hines, Brett Hines (Glenda), Todd Hines, and Kline Sprague II (Carrie), daughters Kim Marie Sprague, grandchildren Dakota Sprague (Jacqlyn), Braden Sprague (Felicite), Lexa Sprague, Shanna Hamilton, Brooke Hines, Shane Hines II, Serenity Hines, Nichole Spencer (Reed), Amber Hines, Brandon Hines, Brent Hines, Chrystal Hines, and Lucas Hines, and several great grandchildren.
Those who have passed before him are his parents, siblings, and son Shane Hines.
There will be a private graveside service for the family at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery.