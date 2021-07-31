Kip Edward Wilson, 46, Russiaville, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Parkview Heart Institute in Fort Wayne. He was born January 25, 1975 in Kokomo to Edward Wilson and Carol (Huntington) Price.
Kip was a 1994 graduate of Frankfort Senior High School and then graduated from Vincennes University with a degree in Turf Management. He was the owner of Wilson Outdoor Solutions and Superintendent for Kokomo Country Club and Angel Hill Golf Course. Kip was a member of Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene where he served as a past Head Usher and enjoyed sharing in the hospitality and fellowship of the church. He was a member of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America.
Kip enjoyed golfing, boating, hunting, riding four wheelers, hiking, playing pickleball, ping pong and pool, and working on his ’67 Chevelle. Kip was known for his attention to detail and his pride and satisfaction in a job well done. He enjoyed working with his staff and making deals with his clients. He was a people person, and never knew a stranger. He loved spending time with his friends, but his true love was his family. He loved being a dad and being involved with his children’s activities, and took time out of his busy schedule to make sure that his immediate and extended family were his top priority.
Kip is survived by his children, Kacy and Sydney Wilson; parents, Carol (Larry) Price and Edward (Debbie) Wilson; the mother of his children and wife of 22 years, Stacy (Peterson) Wilson; siblings, Lisa (Paul) Reilly, Mark (Stacey) Peterson, Brooke Wilson, Alan (Cheyanne) Price, and David (Beth) Price; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Visitation will be held, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 from 4-8pm at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St. Russiaville. Funeral service will be held at 10am, Tuesday, August 3, at the funeral Home. Elder Mark Peterson will officiate. Burial will follow at New London Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Kip’s children to assist with future expenses. Messages of condolence may be left at www.stoutandson.com.
