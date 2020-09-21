Kimberly Ray Hunley, 61, passed away on September 17, 2020. She was born on July 22, 1959 to the late Rudolph and Euna (Anderson) Hunley in Luttrell, Tennessee. She graduated from Kokomo High School in 1977. Kim worked as a pharmacy technician, first at St. Joseph Hospital and then later at Howard Community Hospital. Kim loved racing, particularly Nascar. She had a soft spot for animals, especially her cats. But, also the German Shepherds that were essentially her grandchild, nephews and niece.
She was possessed of a large, and stubborn, heart. Those who knew her would be the first to tell you as such. No matter her own situation in life, she would always be certain to check in on you and do anything in her power to help you if she could. Be it a visit, a phone call, or a text, you knew you were never far from her thoughts. She will be deeply missed and is loved to the moon and back.
Kim is preceded in death by her parents; her step-father, Ralph Dukes; and her sister, Angela Hunley.
She is survived by her partner in life, Tom Gunn; her daughter, Krystle Hunley; her brother, Michael Dukes; her best friend, Karen Klarstrom; her cats; grand-dog Atlas, and dog-nieces Diana and Sabine.
A graveside service for Kim will be held at 11am on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Sunset Memory Garden, in Kokomo.