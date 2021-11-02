Kimberly L. (Rust) Farmer

Kimberly L Farmer, 58, Kokomo, passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021 at St. Vincent Ascension Hospital. She was born in Kokomo on May 18, 1963 to Jerry Rust and Glenda (Goins) Phillips.
Kim was a 1982 graduate of Kokomo High School. She had worked at Marsh Supermarket as a cake maker before working for several years at the Kokomo Country Club. Most recently she worked at the Logansport State Hospital in the cafeteria. Kim enjoyed gardening. She was an animal lover, especially of cats and enjoyed taking care of her 20 plus neighborhood feline friends. But most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Kim is survived by her children Nathan Farmer and Ashley Wilson; mother, Glenda; grandchildren, Allayna, Andrew, Damen, and Anthony Wilson; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry; and sisters, Robin Oberndorfer and Sharlee Rust.
A celebration visitation will be held Saturday, November 6, 2021 from 4-6pm at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory; 1315 W. Lincoln Road. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.