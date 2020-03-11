Kimberley Kay Morris, 53, Kokomo, passed away March 5, 2020, at her home. She was born April 21, 1966, in Kokomo, the daughter of Fred & Frances Kay (Johns) Berger.
Kimberley was a graduate of Haworth High School. She was a caregiver with Advantage Home Health Care. Kimberley loved the Indianapolis Colts, the outdoors, going to the beach, and especially loved her Coke’s.
Kimberley is survived by her daughter, Karissa Morris; siblings, James Cockrell, Kennith (Rhonda) Cockrell, Richard (Patty) Morris, and Melissa (Eddie) Abresch, along with several nieces and nephews.
Kimberley was preceded in death by her parents, Frances and Fred Berger; and her brother, Allen Cockrell.
A celebration of life gathering will be held from 1-5 pm Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 1044 S. Jay Street, Kokomo. A memorial gathering will be held from 6:30-9:30 pm Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Club Oasis, 400 E. Deffenbaugh Street, Kokomo. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Kimberley's family, please visit our floral section.