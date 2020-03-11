Kimberley Kay Morris

Kimberley Kay Morris, 53, Kokomo, passed away March 5, 2020, at her home.  She was born April 21, 1966, in Kokomo, the daughter of Fred & Frances Kay (Johns) Berger. 

Kimberley was a graduate of Haworth High School.  She was a caregiver with Advantage Home Health Care.  Kimberley loved the Indianapolis Colts, the outdoors, going to the beach, and especially loved her Coke’s. 

Kimberley is survived by her daughter, Karissa Morris; siblings, James Cockrell, Kennith (Rhonda) Cockrell, Richard (Patty) Morris, and Melissa (Eddie) Abresch, along with several nieces and nephews. 

Kimberley was preceded in death by her parents, Frances and Fred Berger; and her brother, Allen Cockrell.

A celebration of life gathering will be held from 1-5 pm Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 1044 S. Jay Street, Kokomo.  A memorial gathering will be held from 6:30-9:30 pm Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Club Oasis, 400 E. Deffenbaugh Street, Kokomo. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.  Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.  

