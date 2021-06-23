Kim William Caldwell, 75, Kokomo, passed away at 11:00 am Friday, June 18, 2021, at Bloom of Kokomo. He was born July 25, 1945, in Elwood, Indiana, the son of the late O. William & Betty Jane (Hiatt) Caldwell. On August 20, 1967, in Elwood, he married Vicki Davies who survives.
Kim graduated from Purdue University in 1967 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics. He completed a Master’s Degree in Education from Indiana University in 1972. He was a Kokomo High School Math teacher for 33 years and taught Math at Ivy Tech Community College for 11 years. He was a lifetime member of the Purdue Alumni Association.
Kim enjoyed his family most of all and loved to play with his grandchildren. In addition, he loved to golf and enjoyed several trips to South Carolina with his golfing buddies. Kim attended Main Street United Methodist Church and Shiloh United Methodist Church.
Along with his wife Vicki, Kim is also survived by his daughters, Julie (Kyle) Wiley, Stacey (Blaine) Paul and Lindsey (Guy) Curry; his precious grandchildren, Garrett and Kayleigh Wiley, Logan and Brynn Paul, Skye, Isla and Orrin Curry; siblings, Brian (Susan) Caldwell, Kokomo, Amy (Jerry) Hoffman, Richmond and Monty Caldwell, Charlestown, along with several nieces and nephews.
Kim was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Greg Caldwell.
The family will have a private family gathering. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kim’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
