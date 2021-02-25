Kim Marie Forman, 63, Greentown, passed away February 23, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital, Kokomo. She was born July 24, 1957, in Pontiac, MI, the daughter of Richard and Thyra (Kimmel) Lorimer. On September 27, 1975, she married the love of her life Robert “Skip” Forman, in Holly, Michigan, and he survives.
Kim was a 1975 graduate of Holly High School. She raised her boys in Kenosha, Wisconsin and they later moved to Greentown, Indiana. Kim was an avid gardener. She loved caring for her plants and canning the harvests. She enjoyed baking, cooking and bird watching. Though, her favorite times were spent with her family. She loved having girls’ days with her granddaughters, racing with her grandsons, and traveling to wine country in Michigan with her sisters.
In addition to her husband Skip, Kim is survived by her parents; three sons, Richard (Ali) Forman, James (Angelique) Forman, and Brian (Lindsay) Forman; two sisters, Renee (Keith) Lucius and Connie Lorimer; and eight grandchildren, Cameron, Jackson, Aleczander, Aeralynn, Jayden, Addisyn, Grant, and Harper Forman.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, and in-laws, Robert and Jacklyn Forman.
A private funeral service will be held with Pastor Caleb Baldwin officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm Friday, February 26, 2021 at Hasler-Stout Funeral Home, 112 East Main St., Greentown. Memorial contributions may be made to the Eastern High School Football Program in Kim’s memory. She always enjoyed watching the hometown football games. Messages of condolences may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com.
