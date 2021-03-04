Kevin Wayne Wisher, 54, of Greentown, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and children, on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 10:55 pm. He was born April 1, 1966 in Kokomo to Donald W. Wisher and Sandra A. (Land) Wisher On June 23, 1990 at Heartland Church, Sharpsville, he married Stephanie Lee (Richardson), and she survives. They first met each other at an Eastern – Tri-Central football game when they were 15 years old.
Kevin graduated from Eastern High School in 1984. He later went on to earn an Associate of Applied Science degree in Computer Information Systems from Ivy Tech Community College in 2014. He was employed at Eastern
Howard School Corp. in Greentown as the Network Administrator for the past 11 years. Prior to that, he was a Journeyman Plastic Mold Maker & Mold Designer for 25 years and employed at BMJ Mold & Engineering, Lorentson Manufacturing, Chrysler and Hewitt Tool & Die.
Kevin enjoyed working on computers for many years. His mindset allowed him to solve computer issues with ease. He enjoyed bicycling and had been a member of the Break- Away Bicycle Club in Kokomo. He and his wife enjoyed attending Purdue football games. They also enjoyed traveling, especially with their family. He was a wonderful father and so proud of his children, Courtney and Caleb. Mostof all, he loved his wife and family and enjoyed time spent with all of them.
He is survived by his wife of over 30 years, Stephanie Wisher of Greentown; one daughter, Courtney (Brian) O’Hara of Carmel; one son, Caleb (fiancé, Nycole) Wisher of Bardstown, Kentucky; his father, Donald Wisher of Greentown; his mother, Sandra Wisher of Greentown; one brother, Keith (fiancé Kim) Wisher of Greentown; one sister, Kelli (Truman) Elkins of Kokomo; father-in-law, Jim (Tricia) Richardson of Sharpsville; mother-in- law, Judy Richardson of Kokomo; sisters-in-law Megan Richardson and Haley Richardson; also several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Sunday, March 7, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 pm at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main Street, Greentown. A private funeral service for the family will be held at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Greentown, Indiana. Masks and social distancing will be required to attend the visitation. Messages of condolences may be offered online at www.hasler-stout.com.
