Kevin Robert Manley, 33, Kokomo, passed away 9:44 pm Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. He was born September 14, 1987 in Grant County to Dennis and Kimmie (Goff) Manley. He married Amy Hobbs on October 20, 2013, she survives.
Kevin was a 2007 graduate of Oak Hill High School. He worked as a mechanic for Burns Auto Care and Southside Auto Care. He was a member of Abundant Life Church. He was enjoyed watching NASCAR, Colts football, and Cincinnati Reds baseball. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He loved his bird dogs, and was known for having a great sense of humor. But most of all Kevin loved his family, attending family gatherings, and spending time with his children.
Along with his wife of 7 years, Kevin is survived by his children, Kimmie and Henry Manley; father, Dennis; siblings, Tabatha Chezick, Tara (Allen) Brandon, Kody (Michael Staggs) Manley; grandparents, Lyn Pierce, Robert Manley, and Carolyn Hobbs; aunt, Carrie Manley; uncle, Tim Manley; nieces and nephews, Hailey and Jenna Chezick, Ariana, Tiana, and Avery Brandon, Hayes Hobbs, Layla Liala, and Braydon Yard; in-laws, Cary and Sally Hobbs; brother-in-law, Aaron (Dawna Caraveo) Hobbs; best friends, Doug Boddy, Kyle Scott, Justin Alberts, and Tiffany Gilbert-Ice; and several cousins, including dear cousin, Trena Murphree- Campbell.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Funeral service will be held at 7pm, Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Visitation will be from 4pm until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or Cancer Society. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com
