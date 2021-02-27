Kevin Pope, 58 of Tipton died at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 26, 2021 at his residence. He was born on May 5, 1962 in Tipton to Luther & Olene (Adams) Pope. On May 18, 2000 he married Barbara Harr and she survives.
Kevin was a factory worker, working at several places during his career. He was an avid gamer and a motorcycle enthusiast. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Kevin had a great sense of humor and was always making people laugh and clowning around. People just tended to smile more when Kevin was around. If you asked him about Star Trek, you had to make sure you had a lot of time available, he was a true “Trekkie” and loved to talk about his favorite show. He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1980 – 1984.
Kevin is survived by his wife, Barbara; two children Reba Teter and husband Chuck of New Castle, Ronnie Watson and fiancée Natasha Long of Tipton, along with five step-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother, Terry Pope.
Funeral services for Kevin will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 2 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with Rev. Doug Slack presiding. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery with Military Honors presented by the Tipton American Legion Post #46 and the US Navy. Visitation will also be on Tuesday, from Noon until the service time.
Proper wearing of masks or face coverings as well as social distancing will be required at the funeral home. The funeral will be live streamed and also recorded for watching later on Kevin’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences may be left for his family.
Memorial contributions may be made to his family to help offset medical expenses at https://www.gofundme.com/f/kevin-pope-help-for-medical-and-end-of-life-care?qid=5c231aa67cd63df18ef9bf8fd6400244