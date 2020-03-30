Kevin Patrick Yard, 30, Kokomo, passed away at 3:47 pm Monday, March 23, 2020, at his home. He was born December 28, 1989, in Kokomo, the son of Mary (Yard) Lanning.
Kevin worked for DD Carpentry. He had a generous and sweet heart. He was caring, loving, and would help anyone. Kevin was always full of smiles and laughter.
Kevin is survived by his mother, Mary Lanning; brother, Jeremey (Cayla Walker) Yard; nephew, Jamisen Yard and Braydon Yard; aunts, Denise Hutchison, Alicia (Bill) Gosney, and Lynne (Rick) Hayes; grandmother, Louise (Ron) Newell; cousins, Ryan Howard, TJ Howard, Trista Jackson, Brandon Yard, Jolene Yard, Kayla Hayes, Ricky Hayes, and Christina Mendoza; and second cousin, Azariah Hayes.
Private graveside services will be held on Wednesday in South Union Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, IN 46902, to assist the family with final expenses. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
