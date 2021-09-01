Kevin Nathaniel Miller, Sr., 55, Kokomo, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021 at St. Vincent Ascension Hospital in Kokomo. He was born on January 30, 1966 in Kokomo to Harold and Caroline (Fields) Miller. He married Linda Bailey on February 15, 2002 and she survives.
Kevin had worked several jobs over his years, but his main job was working as a caregiver. He attended Morning Star Church. He was a goofy guy that enjoyed making others smile and laugh. He loved caring for others. He enjoyed cooking, playing video games, playing on IMVU, spoiling his dog, Tazzy, and spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren.
Along with his wife of 19 years, Kevin is survived by his children, Sarah Cervantes, Kevin Miller, Jr., Elizabeth Miller, Stacey Voss, Melanie Bray, David Campbell; brother Ray (Vicki) Miller; grandchildren, Austin Bray, Chad Voss, Jr., Seth Campbell; and two great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory. Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home in care of the family to assist with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.