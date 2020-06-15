Kevin Lamar Reeves, age 57, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on Monday June 7, 2020. Kevin was born March 27, 1963 to the late Isaiah Reeves Sr. and Eunice (Powell) Reeves in Chicago, Illinois.
Kevin graduated from Loy Norrix High School in Kalamazoo, Michigan with the class of 1981. After moving from Michigan to Kokomo, Kevin worked odd jobs and loved to cook for his family. Cooking was his passion.
Those who have preceded him in death are his parents, sister Delora Reeves.
Kevin leaves behind his siblings, Denise Hayes, Isaiah Reeves Jr., Derrick Reeves, Reginald Reeves and Ursula Reeves, many aunts, nieces,
nephews, cousins and friends.
Kevin's final resting place will be at Crown Point cemetery.