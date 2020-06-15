Kevin Lamar Reeves

INDIANAPOLIS, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) announced today that the first patient has been enrolled in a Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of baricitinib, an oral JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor licensed from Incyte, in hospitalized adults with COVID-19. Baricitinib, marketed as OLUMIANT(®), is approved in 70 countries as a treatment for adults with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis (RA).