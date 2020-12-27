Kevin L. Morgan

Kevin Lee Morgan, 54, of Galveston, died as a result of a car accident early Monday, December 21, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born February 24, 1966 in Kokomo to James Arthur “Art” and Mary A. (Bir) Morgan.
Kevin worked for Southeastern School Corporation as a custodian for over 30 years. He enjoyed collecting Hot Wheels and enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his nieces and nephews. He was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Kokomo and several Hot Wheels Clubs.
Surviving family include his siblings, James Arthur (Kristy) Morgan Jr.; Nelson Keith Morgan; and Sandra Kathleen (Vernon Eugene) Mettler. Surviving nieces and nephews include, Chloe and Chad Mettler, Nick Morgan, Stefanie (Justin) Kottkamp and Matt Hollingsworth, great nieces, Amilya Jane Kottkamp and Madison Hollingsworth. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Kokomo. Visitation will be held from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Memorial contributions may be given to the Galveston Volunteer Fire Dept. in Kevin’s memory. Murray Weaver Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
To send flowers to Kevin's family, please visit our floral store.