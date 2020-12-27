Kevin L. Morgan

Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Cloudy and windy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.