Kent Conn Frey, 86, of Kokomo, passed away at 11:50 a.m. on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo. He was born August 1, 1934, in Cass County, to G.L. and Mildred Louville (Conn) Frey. On August 8, 1959, he married Rebecca J. “Becky” Hodson, and she preceded him in death on September 25, 2011.
Kent was a 1953 graduate of Washington Township High School in Cass County. He earned his Bachelor of Music Education from Indiana University in 1961 and while there was a proud member of the Marching Hundred. He went on to serve in the United States Army and played the tuba in the Army band. After his military service, he taught music for several years, some of which were at the State Hospital, and later worked at Chrysler as a layout inspector, retiring in 1992. Kent enjoyed riding his bike all around Kokomo and even took a 40-mile bike ride with his daughter when he was 80. He was a talented woodworker and enjoyed making furniture, toys, boxes and gadgets. He was also an incredibly gifted musician who could play just about any musical instrument. On the weekends, he played bass for the group Starlighters. He was a member of the VFW.
Survivors include his girlfriend, Margo Gieger; daughter, Sarah (Michael) Lotz; grandchildren, Erin (Brett) Thompson, Martha (Aaron Kirkwood) Frey, Mitchell (Emily) Frey, Katie (Adam) Hutsell and Levi (Addyson) Lotz; great-grandchildren, Isaac and Lucas Kirkwood, Arya Hutsell and Brooks Frey; and several nieces and nephews; his special niece, Dixie who went to I.U. with Kent and was often called in to be the standing party of one while he practiced in the band he was in.
In addition to his wife, Becky Frey, he was preceded in death by his parents; son, Perry Frey; brothers, Conn Frey, Neal Frey and Ted Frey; sister, Carrol Lou Dozier.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo. Friends are invited to watch the funeral service via webcast which may be accessed through a link on his obituary page which will be available beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. Entombment will take place in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
