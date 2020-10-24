Kenneth Ray Mumaw, 78, Greentown, went to be with His Lord on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Community Howard Regional Health. Ray was born on January 11, 1942, in Kokomo, to Kenneth A. Mumaw and Ruth (Fain) Mumaw, who both preceded him in death.
Ray graduated from Eastern High School in 1960. He served in the United States Marine Corp from 1961 -1965, reaching the rank of Sergeant. Over the years, he worked in Inspection at Chrysler and as a truck driver. He retired from Waste Management (formerly Wills Tri-County) and worked over the last number of years at Kokomo Auto Supply. He was a member of Macedonia Christian Church, where he taught Sunday school and had previously been the Sunday School Superintendent. Ray had served as a town council member in Greentown for the last four years. He also served on the Planning Commission and the Zoning Board of Appeals in Greentown.
Ray was a loving and devoted Husband, Daddy, and Pa. He married Patty (Johnson) Mumaw on June 27, 1969, at Macedonia Christian Church, who survives. Also surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Angel (Dennis) Williams and Missy (Greg) Hollis and grandchildren, Dillon Hollis and Maya Hollis. His two sisters, Betty (John) Whitacre and Marcia Stroud, and sister-in-law, Virginia Mumaw, survive.
His brother, David A. Mumaw, also preceded him in death.
Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Macedonia Christian Church, 1532 S. 500 E. Kokomo. David Wheeler and Mike Percifield will be officiating. Burial will take place at Greenlawn Cemetery in Greentown with military rites. Friends may call from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020, also at Macedonia Christian Church.
Hasler-Stout Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com.
