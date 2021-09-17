Kenneth Ray Morrisett, 72 of Tipton died Thursday, September 16, 2021 at I.U. Health Tipton Hospital. He was born in Tipton on March 31, 1949 to Robert “Bob” and Clarabelle “Bobbi” (Neese) Morrisett. He married Joetta Ann Frazier on December 15, 1972. She preceded him in death on November 17, 2009. Kenneth later married Ramona Biggs (Coe) on October 24, 2015, she survives.
Kenneth was a maintenance supervisor at Progressive Plastics in Elwood. He enjoyed his work environment and always felt like he was part of the Progressive family. He was a former member of the Tipton Church of God and later the Nevada Church of God. Kenneth was currently a member of the New Hope Community Church in Elwood. For leisure activities Kenneth enjoyed playing pool, watching drag racing and could often be found fixing things for others. He would watch sporting events, just to be in the company of a friend who was really the sport enthusiast.
Survivors include his wife Ramona, children Kimberly Cardwell of Kokomo, Chris (Jill) Biggs of Illinois, Amanda Morrisett of Tipton, Rayann Morrisett of Tipton and Josh (Stephanie) Morrisett of Brownsburg. Kenneth has two brothers, Dennis and Ronald (Lisa) all of Windfall. He has six grandchildren, Kirsten (Adam) Meyer, Chelsea Mattos, Jake (Brianda) Cardwell, Alicia Cardwell, Nicholas Biggs, Evan Ray Morrisett, one grandson on the way and five great-grandchildren.
Kenneth was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Ray Morrisett II and an infant sister, Judith Ann Morrisett.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, September 19, at 5:00 p.m. at Young-Nichols Funeral Home. Pastor David Mygrant will preside. Visitation will also be on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until service time. Burial will occur on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at Sharpsville Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to a college fund for his grandchildren Alicia and Evan through the funeral home
The funeral service will be live streamed on Sunday at 5:00 and a recording posted later on Kenneth’s obituary page on young-nichols.com website.