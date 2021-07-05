Kenneth Percy Marner, Sr., 93, of Kokomo, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at North Woods Village in Kokomo. He was born July 13, 1927, in Howard County, to Joseph and Carrie (Troyer) Marner. On July 23, 1945, he married Barbara J. Thomas, and she preceded him in death on June 10, 2016.
Kenneth graduated from Jackson Township School. He worked as the yard master at Continental Steel Mill for 33 years and retired in 1978. Kenneth loved his church family at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, where he attended seniors and bible study. He was a member of the Indiana Nut & Fruit Growers Association and loved gardening and raising apple trees for making homemade cider.
Survivors include his children, Vivian (Randy) Mills, Kokomo, Larry Marner, Kokomo, Pam (Mike) Craig, Kokomo, Liz (Mark) Grimes, Kokomo, and George Marner, Indianapolis; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; numerous great-great-grandchildren; sister, Beulah Cobb; brothers, Wayne (Beverly) Marner and Wilbur (Donna) Marner; and sister-in-law, Lorine Marner.
In addition to his wife, Barbara Marner, he was preceded in death by his parents; son, Kenneth P. Marner, Jr; daughter-in-law, Lavona Marner; brothers, Eugene Marner and Larry P.D. Marner; and brother-in-law, Clarence Cobb.
The family would like to thank North Woods for the exceptional care and compassion given to our father. A special thank you to niece Becky Marner for being a special angel to our father.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, 1900 S. Berkley Rd., Kokomo, with Pastor Jeff Russell officiating. Burial will follow in Mast-Hensler Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 a.m. to Noon on Saturday at the church. Contributions may be made in Kenneth’s memory to New Beginnings Christian Fellowship. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home in Kokomo.
