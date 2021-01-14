Kenneth Maple, 79, of Kokomo, went home to be with the Lord at 4:15 p.m. Monday, January 11, 2021 at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born October 31, 1941 in Berne, Indiana to Donald W. and Elnora L. (Applegate) Maple. He married Wilta J. Farris on Feb. 2, 1962 in Kokomo. She preceded him in death August 17, 2013.
Ken was a 1960 graduate of Kokomo High School and a salesman for Sears for many years, he retired in 1987. He was a member of the Elks Lodge in Peru and owned the Red Bridge Marina from 1987 – 1990. Boating was a passion for Ken. He served his country in the United States Army.
Surviving family include his two daughters, Penny (Jeff) Yeakley of Galveston and Kelly (Dave) Turner of Kokomo. Surviving grandchildren include, Tyler (Kayla) Yeakley, Logansport, IN and Jenna (Tanner) Hodson of Noblesville, IN; step grandchildren, Alexis Turner of Kokomo; and step great grandchild, Cruz Turner. Ken is also survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Bill (Barbara) Maple of Kokomo and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Wilta and sister and brother-in-law Helen (Bob) Howard.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be private for his family on Saturday, January 16, 2021. He will be laid to rest next to his wife in the Galveston Cemetery. Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with his arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
