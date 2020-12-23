Kenneth “Kenny” F. Rinehart, 84, passed away at 7:15 p.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020, at Ascension St. Vincent- Kokomo. He was born October 21, 1936 in Howard County to the late Lawrence and Margaret (Fouts) Rinehart. On August 4, 1984, he married Patricia “Pat” Bemis, and she survives.
Kenny graduate from Northwestern High School in 1955. He was a member of the 1955 Sectional Championship basketball team and the 1956 Rural Youth Co-Op State Championship team. After graduation, Kenny attended short courses in Agriculture at Purdue University. He served in the United States Army Reserve 423rd Battalion from 1954-1962, retiring as a Sargent, First Class. Kenny was a lifelong member of the Burlington First Brethren Church where he served as Trustee. He owned and operated Rinehart Bulldozing and worked on his family farm. He served as an EMT in Howard, Carroll, and Cass counties and was a jailer at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department. Kenny enjoyed woodworking, “finding a bargain”, and helping others. He was truly a servant of God and community. He was a wonderful father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Along with his wife Pat, Kenny is survived by his children, Suzan Gregory, Julia (Steve) Johnson, Kim Ellis, Tisha (Doug) Atkisson, Rachel (Rick) Cardwell; grandchildren, Bradley Miller, Brandon Miller, Barry Miller, Samantha Johnson, Brian Johnson, Tara Woodward, Allan Cottingham, Courtney Atkisson, Hailey Atkisson, Ryan Atkisson, Evan Cardwell, Kyle Cardwell, Cole Cardwell; great-grandchildren, Lilly Markert, Mia Markert, Miley Miller, Maci Miller, Blake Miller, Hudson Miller, Cody Cottingham, and Connor Cottingham.
Kenny was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Keith Rinehart; son, Jeffrey Rinehart; and son-in-law, Richard Gregory.
Private funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, with Pastor Ken Goss officiating. Burial will follow in South Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be given in Kenny’s honor to the Burlington First Brethren Church or to the Northwestern High School Athletic Department. Stout & Son Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
