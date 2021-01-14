Kenneth Fawcett

Kenneth W. Fawcett, 86, of Kokomo, passed away peacefully at home January 10, 2021. He was born May 6, 1934 in Kokomo to James C. and Rosemary L. (Long) Fawcett. He married Jane Avery on May 8, 1954 at the Courtland Ave. Friends Church in Kokomo and she survives.
Kenny worked for Continental Steel Corp. for 27 years before it’s closing. He attended Galveston United Methodist Church and was a lifelong farmer in Howard County. He served his country in the United States Army. One of his favorite pastimes was fishing, taking many trips to Canada with his family.
Surviving family include his wife Jane Fawcett of Kokomo; daughter, Pam (Tim) Hagmaier, Kokomo; Jeff (Cindy) Fawcett, Kokomo; and Julie Wolfe, Lake Alfred, FL. Surviving grandchildren are Melissa and Patrick Hagmaier, and Curtis, Samantha, and Sean Fawcett. He is also survived by his great grandchildren, Hunter, Jaxon, Harley and Sonny and brother, Tony (Sharon) Fawcett. He is preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law, Cliff Wolfe, and sister Patty.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date to honor Kenny. Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
