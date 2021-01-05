Kenneth Edwin Amsbury, JR, 53, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on January 1, 2021. He was born on May 2, 1967. He married Anh Amsbury who survives. Kenneth was a veteran of the Navy.
Surviving relatives include his wife Anh Amsbury of Kokomo, Indiana; daughters Chelsi Luckey, Danielle Amsbury and Tasha Lane; sons, Zach Blue and Ty Amsbury.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday, January 8, 2021 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery Kokomo, Indiana. Visitation will be 12:00 - 2:00 PM Friday, January 8, 2021 at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com