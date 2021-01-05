Kenneth Edwin Amsbury Jr.

Kenneth Edwin Amsbury, JR, 53, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on January 1, 2021. He was born on May 2, 1967. He married Anh Amsbury who survives. Kenneth was a veteran of the Navy.

Surviving relatives include his wife Anh Amsbury of Kokomo, Indiana; daughters Chelsi Luckey, Danielle Amsbury and Tasha Lane; sons, Zach Blue and Ty Amsbury.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday, January 8, 2021 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery Kokomo, Indiana. Visitation will be 12:00 - 2:00 PM Friday, January 8, 2021 at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com

