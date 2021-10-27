Ken R. Scott, 74 of Tipton, passed away suddenly celebrating his birthday on October 21, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. Ken was born on October 21, 1947, to William and Pearl (Cunningham) Scott who preceded him in death. He is survived by his daughter Katherine Scott and partner Billy Brown of Redmond Washington and son Lance Scott, wife Emily, and his two granddaughters Vada and Mallory. He also maintained a caring relationship with his ex-wife Jo Ellen Scott.
Ken was born and lived in Tipton where he graduated high school class of 1966. He was a founding member of the Dragsmen car club and worked at Clint’s Marathon as a young man. Later, he was a welder at Carnation in Kokomo and eventually retired from Chrysler Corporation. Ken was a “gearhead,” a term he wore proudly. He had a love and skill for working on anything with an engine, a passion he handed down to his son. The two raced a 1966 Chevelle Wagon they named “Grocery Getter”. He also enjoyed taking his 1967 Chevelle or 1966 Nova to car shows. Ken was an incredibly thoughtful gift giver, an ability he shared with his daughter. When he wasn’t with family or working in the garage, he enjoyed cooking, collecting vintage BMX bikes, pop bottles, and watching sports.
While he had many talents and hobbies, Ken’s greatest accomplishment was being an amazing father, grandfather, and friend. There wasn’t anything more important to him than lending a hand to his family whether it was helping with a hobby, moving them into a new home, or just spending time together. He will be deeply missed.
A private graveside service for the family is planned at Fairview Cemetery where he will be buried. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association (https://www.heart.org). Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting the Scott family with Ken’s arrangements.