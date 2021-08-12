Kellis J. Martin

Kellis Jr. Martin, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 at 12:30am in the emergency room at Ascension St. Vincent in Kokomo, Indiana.
He was born October 22nd, 1933 to Kellis N. and Bertha M. (Forsythe) Martin in Kokomo.
He retired in 1982 from Chrysler Corporation, Kokomo Transmission Plant, after 30 years of service. Mr. Martin never married. He was an avid and active member of South Side Christian Church, having served as a Deacon and board member in past years. He enjoyed Christian music and movies, and in his younger years, fishing.
Kellis is survived by a sister, Geneva Bonen, and one brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Penny Martin of Kokomo; several nieces and nephews; a special niece and caregiver, Diana Wentzel (Brian Benson); and great-nieces and nephews Lennox, Shelby, Orie, Gatlin, Ellie, Atley, Bailey and Jeff Smith.
Preceding him in death were one sister, Doris (Earle) Denison, and four brothers, Howard (Norma), Robert (Wilma), Donald (Norma), and Dick (Pat), all of Kokomo.
Services will be held at 1pm on Saturday, August 14 at South Side Christian Church with Pastor Karen Burkley officiating. Friends and family may call starting at 11am until the time of service. Burial will follow at Albright Cemetery.