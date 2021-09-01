Keith John O'Hearon of Riolinda, CA passed away in July of 2021. He was born in Rochester, MN in 1964 the son of Helia and Michael O'Hearon.
Keith was a veteran of the United States Navy. He served his time with the Navy in the Great Lakes Academy. Keith and his brothers enjoyed working on Harley Davidson motorcycles. He will be missed by family and friends. Keith always dreamed about participating in the iron butt ride around Lake Superior, but never was able to complete it.
Keith is survived by his extended family including his brother, Patrick O'Hearon of Kokomo, IN
A memorial service will be 2:00 PM Monday, September 6, 2021 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Online guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.