Keith D. Irwin, 69, Kokomo, passed away at 2:50 a.m. on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at his home. He was born May 24, 1952, in Mentone, to the late Dale and Erlene (Demmin) Irwin.
Keith graduated from Mentone High School in 1970 and worked as a mechanic and truck driver. He enjoyed helping his kids work on their cars, woodworking, reading books, playing sudoku, watching the history channel and keeping up on the news. Keith also enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include his children, Kevin Irwin, Kelly Irwin, Derek (Jami) Irwin, Tony Irwin, Michael (Tonya) Irwin, Samantha Irwin and Abigail (Matthew) Thompson; 19 grandchildren; siblings, Nancy (Bill) Murphy, Peggy (Mitchell) Kubley and Don (Shirley) Irwin, along with several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Richard Irwin.
In keeping with Keith's wishes, no public services will be held. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with cremation.