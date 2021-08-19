Keith D. Hoover, 81 of Tipton died at 10:52 a.m. on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton. He was born on May 21, 1940 in Tipton, Indiana. His parents are Glen Barney and Josephine (Young) Paul.
He graduated from Tipton High School, class of 1960. Keith loved the land and was a farmer. He was the owner of an International Harvester Dealership and also drove a semi-truck. Keith was a founding member of Mid America Threshing Association. He enjoyed ballroom dancing and was a member of Indy Dancers. Keith was also a member of West Street Christian Church in Tipton. He was able to attend the Half Century of Progress Show in Illinois. He had a passion for youth sports and was avid Tipton Girls Basketball fan and a supporter of the Tipton County Boys and Girls Club. Keith was a life member of the Tipton Elks Lodge. In his free time he enjoyed traveling and watching NASCAR.
He is survived by three sons, Anthony (Tony) Hoover and wife Shari of Tipton, Michael (Mick) Hoover and wife Julie of Arcadia, and Jeffery (Jeff) Hoover and wife Paige of Tipton; six grandchildren, Jonathan Hoover (Olivia), Christopher Hoover (Callee), Nicholas Hoover (Shelia), Madison Hoover, Conley Hoover (Kelsey), Shelly Hoover (Brandon Roberts); three great-grandchildren, Aranessa Hoover, Liam Hoover, and Mia Hoover, and Keith’s special friend Rita Rose. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Billy, Judith, Norma, Margie, Joan, Beverly, Phil, and Don.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, August 21 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with Rev. Rex Dunning presiding. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until service time.
The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to Millers Merry Manor for their wonderful care given to Keith.
Memorial donations may be made to: The Tipton Girls Basketball Team c/o Tipton Athletics, 619 S. Main Street, Tipton, Indiana 46072.