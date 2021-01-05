Keith Carey, 50, passed away unexpectedly on December 23, 2020. He was born November 18, 1970, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Ronald and Harriet Carey. Most of his youth was spent in Wheelersburg, Ohio.

Keith was known as an elite athlete in multiple sports when he was young and into adulthood. He won several awards for basketball and played for a time in college at Marietta in Ohio. Even though Keith was a popular athlete and the best basketball player at his school, he was always very humble, almost to a fault.

Keith was also known as a very creative person who spent countless hours doing video editing, creating hilarious videos for multiple occasions. He liked to play guitar, draw, paint, and even wrote a book that he published on Amazon. He was a voracious reader who had a photographic memory, especially when it came to sports.

Keith was known for his unique clothes and style as well as his own brand of humor. It was his unpredictable humor that touched so many lives everywhere he went and created lasting memories for so many friends and family members.

Keith graduated from Ball State University with both an undergraduate and masters degree. He also served his country in the Army Reserves.

He loved to golf, camp, snowboard, talk about the Cleveland Browns, and do just about anything fun with his two brothers, sister, and friends.

Keith was a loving father and loved to watch his son, Benjamin, play sports and participate in his school activities. He was definitely the fun uncle with his eight nieces and nephews. He was always willing to play a game of basketball with them or pretty much any sport they wanted to play.

Keith is survived by his son, Benjamin; his brother, Doug; his brother, Mitch; and his sister, Theresa.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 County Rd S 200 W, Kokomo, IN 46902. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at the church. A separate memorial service, which will be a celebration of Keith’s life, will be held in late spring in Indiana with the date and location TBA. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home in Kokomo.