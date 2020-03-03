Keira Nicole Nelson, 29, passed away at 8:40 PM Sunday February 23, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital, Indianapolis. Born January 13, 1991 in Kokomo, Indiana, she was the daughter of Brad Wheeler and Stacey (McKibben). On February 2, 2018, in Kokomo, she married Blaine Ryan Nelson, and he survives. She was a homemaker who loved nature, cooking; loved her kids and doing crafts with them. She was also accomplished in drawing and painting. She is survived by her husband Blaine Ryan Nelson; a daughter Eva Mae Miller; parents Brad Wheeler and Stacey McKibben; step children Brooklynn Nelson and Cullen Nelson; maternal grandmother Lynn McKibben; brother Chris Hollingsworth; and J.C. Prater who was like a grandpa to her, whom she lived with.
Memorial services will be 2:00 PM Saturday March 7, 2020 at Fairview Baptist Church, 2108 E. Vaile Avenue, Kokomo, Indiana. The family will receive friends from 1-2PM Saturday at the Church.