Keenan Scot Wilson, 51, Kokomo, passed away at 7:09 am Sunday, January 3, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born June 12, 1969, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of Jesse & Sallie Marie (Moore) Wilson. On September 12, 2017, he married Elizabeth Elane Andrews who survives.

Keenan was a graduate of Mount Healthy High School in Cincinnati. Before moving to Kokomo, he lived in Atlanta, Georgia. Keenan was a prolific poet and had written over 300 poems in his lifetime. He was head of the security team SAR, and a member of Congregation Yeshivat Tzion in Kokomo. Keenan was a quiet giant but when he had something to say he would say it with confidence and conviction. He was a dreamer and a spiritual man who loved as deeply as he lived. Keenan loved to travel and explore different cuisines. He was loved greatly by his congregation and we know he is never gone and that his presence will always be felt.

Keenan leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife Elizabeth Wilson; mother, Sallie Wilson; son, David Mark Lewis (Cherene Finley) Browne, Kameron Whitfield, RJay Andrews, James Scott and Ashley Johnson; siblings, Brian Scot (Genier Hash) Wilson, Denton, Maryland, Nikki Deanne Wilson, Statham, Georgia, and Jessica Skye Wilson (Jonathan) Davis, Concord, North Carolina; aunts and uncles, Freda Moore Gray, Statham, Georgia, Annie Mae Wilson Flowers, Cincinnati, Ohio, Yvonne Wilson, Cincinnati, Ohio, Willie Wilson, Cincinnati, Ohio, and Booker Jerome (Kathy) Wilson, Cincinnati, Ohio; cousins, Kelli Scott, Dionna Flowers, Anneta Nixon, Eara Nixion, Kenya Wilson, Ryan Wilson, Tracy Wilson, Lori Wilson, Tosha Stewart, Kienna Stewart Wilson, Schiviena Wilson, and Schibieta Wilson; and spiritual parents, Rooselvelt and Brenda Solomon.

Keenan was preceded in death by his father, Jesse Wilson; grandparents, Erskine and Edna Mae (Wilkins) Moore and Booker and Era (Clisby) Wilson; uncle, Stephen Wilson; aunts, Parthenia Wilson, Mattie Wilson and Atheria Wilson; and cousin, Kyla Wilson.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, January 7, 2020, at Crown Point Cemetery. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made in Keenan’s memory to the Marfan Foundation, www.marfan.org. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

My heart is here to stay

Am I your forever in a day, in my dreams, you are in the mind I stay. On bending knees, the thought of you I pray, I am empty when you are away. My heart I carry you close to me as I laid, for all this one can see oh so true, one thing for sure, when it comes to love I know what to do. We never have to stand alone, our love is real, house into a home. A whisper can’t be this way, a shout from the roof tops heard everyday. The brightest light shines at night, give all you got and might. Hold the one you love tight. With my heart desire all through the night, I see my future it is bliss, wonderful like our first kiss, I shall never forget the day, how much emotion my heart for you is her to stay.

The Prophet Eliyahu, The ______ and the lonely.