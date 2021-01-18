Katie May Glassburn, 78, Kokomo, went to her heavenly home at 8:15 pm Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. She was born February 6, 1942, in Kokomo, the daughter of Omar & Katie (Jeffers) Washington. On March 18, 1961, she married Jerry Lynn Glassburn who survives.
Katie worked at Jerry’s Auto Sales until 2002 beside her husband and Howard Regional Hospital until she retired.
Along with the love of her life, her husband Jerry, Katie is also survived by her children, Linda Glassburn (Chuck Piker Jr.), Ronnie (Rhonda) Glassburn and Nick (Tracy) Glassburn; grandchildren, Kenzie Glassburn (fiancé, Jake Huffman), Sydney (Anthony) Catt and Kory Glassburn (fiancé, Michelle Hurley); great-grandchildren, Lilly Purdy, Atticus Shook, Liam Smith and Raelynn Hurley.
Katie was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings, Earl, Omar “Joe”, Paul, George Washington and Marcella Washington Smith,
No services will be held at this time. A celebration of Katie’s life will be held at a later date. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory assisted with cremation. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
