Kathy Lynn Armstrong, 51, of Kokomo passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday July 26, 2020. She was born to Clifford Campbell and Stella (Moore) Kling on March 18, 1969 in Belding, MI. She married Scott Armstrong in Kokomo in August 16, 2013. They have shared seven loving years together. He survives.
Kathy and Scott enjoyed traveling together, going on motorcycle rides and taking care of their eight precious grandkids. Kathy was a great cook.
Surviving her is her husband Scott, daughters; Kimberly Rater (William), Brianna Mossholder, and Brittani Martin (Kyle), sons; Weston Hayes (Kirstyn), Nathan Hayes, and Erik Armstrong (Katie), grandchildren; Keicha, Ashlynne, Breann, Mariah, Daniel, Brayleigh, Rowan, and Aaron, and great grandkids; Paizlee and Amelia, siblings; Brian Campbell (Debbie), Damian Campbell, Debbie Campbell, Louise McKay (Dave), Debbie Harris (Chet), Tommy Huddleston (Barb), Kenneth Huddleston, and Trish Huddleston, , and a sister in law; Betty Doan, mother in law; Ruth Moore.
She is preceding in death by her father; Clifford Campbell, siblings; Jesse Huddleston, David Doan and Tony Campbell.
A Celebration of Life for Kathy will take place at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center Webster Chapel on Saturday August 15, 2020 from 5pm to 8pm.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the family to help recover funeral expenses.