Kathy L. (Bowers) Bradley

Kathy L. Bradley, 60, of Kokomo, passed away at 6:33 a.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020, at her home. She was born May 4, 1959, in Kokomo. She was the daughter of Roy E. Bowers and Betty E. (Curtis) Dyer. On July 7, 2007, at 7 p.m., she married the love of her life, Marty L. Bradley, and he survives.
Kathy was a business owner for 27 years, retiring in October of 2015. She loved gardening, canning, warm weather, camping and riding her scooter. She had a passion for cooking and loved feeding everyone. You never left her house hungry. Her greatest enjoyment in life was her family and friends, and she cherished spending time with her grandkids. Kathy never met a stranger, and she spent her life serving others and helping those in need. She loved God and had a passion to learn all that she could about the bible.
In addition to her husband, soul mate and best friend, Marty, she is survived by her children that she loved with all her soul, Hope Pence, Dustin (Emily) Riddle, Marty Bradley II, Olga (Nick) Ward and Wesley (Eileen Arredondo) Bradley; grandchildren, Tyler Shelby, Faith Pence, Holden Riddle, Lenor Riddle, Melanie Bradley, Marty Bradley III, and Max Bradley; mother, Betty (Bill) Dyer; step-mother, Audrey Bowers; sisters, Sherri McIntire and Kim (Larry) Mote; brother, Greg Bowers; six nieces and two nephews; and very many special friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Bowers; brother, Tony Bowers; maternal grandparents, Truman and Mattie Curtis; paternal grandparents, Thomas and Monnie Bowers; niece, Ashley Nicole Johnson; and nephew, Cory A. Bowers.
Kathy’s advice to everyone is “Never give up”, and she never did.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Honeycreek Missionary Baptist Church, 250 Nashville St., Russiaville, with Pastor Jim Stevenson officiating. Friends are invited to visit from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday all at the church. Contributions may be made in Kathy’s memory to Honeycreek Missionary Baptist Church. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com. Stout & Son Funeral Home, Russiaville, has been entrusted with arrangements.
