Kathy Allene Dodge

Kathy Allene (Wallen) Dodge, 61, Sharpsville, passed away at 7:10 pm on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Riverview Hospital, Noblesville. She was born in Tipton on July 18, 1959, to the late Billy Gloud and Minnie Allene (Flowers) Wallen.
She was a 1977 graduate of Tri-Central High School. She worked in customer service at Rose Pest Solutions, Chegar Manufacturing, IMMI, and Work One. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, and crocheting. She was a very independent and handy person. She enjoyed supporting the community by helping kids with their fundraisers.
Kathy is survived by her children, Heather (Eric) Rose Mosier, Amber (Steve) Lynn Savage, Hunter (Debbie) Jerren Dodge and Angel Autumn Dodge; grandchildren, Lucas Ray Savage, Lucy Lynn Savage, Wade Jerren Dodge, Jaci Rosen and Samantha Josephine Mosier; great grandchildren, Storm Nix and Khloie Rosen; brother, Billy (Carlene) Gwen Wallen; nephew, Billy James Wallen; great nephew, Taylor Anthony Cline-Wallen.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Services are Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 11 am, Stout & Son Funeral Home, 204 N. Church St., Sharpsville, with Pastor Carl Roudebush officiating. Friends may visit with the family Tuesday from 4-7 pm at the funeral home. Contributions may be made to any Humane Society of your choice in Kathy’s name. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
