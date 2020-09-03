Kathryne "Katy" A. Foust

Kathryne “Katy” Foust passed peacefully at age 94 on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the home of her son and daughter-in-law in Fort Wayne. Katy and Don Foust were lifelong residents of Kokomo. They were devotedly married 66 years. Don preceded her in death in 2014. Don & Katy moved to Fort Wayne during the final days of her husband’s life, and she continued to live there until her passing. Born in Tipton County on August 17, 1926, a graduate of Sharpsville High School, she was the daughter of Fred and Goldie Blanch George. Her brothers were Arthur Wayne and Claude George, both WWII veterans, who preceded her in death.
Don & Katy had the unique challenge of raising blind, identical twin daughters, Sharon & Karon Foust, who currently reside in the Mary Bryant Home for the Blind in Springfield, IL. The twins were born in 1954 during a time when there was little help with raising handicapped children. Don & Katy persevered in the challenge, and Katy published a book describing their journey “Two to Get Ready” a few years ago.
Katy was a cook for a few years in the Taylor School Corporation during the time her daughters attended the Indiana School for the Blind, but eventually devoted most of her years to raising Sharon & Karon and supporting her husband in his business (Foust’s Appliance Service). She and Don were lifelong members of Main Street United Methodist Church in Kokomo. Katy recently celebrated being a 75-year member of the Center Chapter of The Order of Eastern Star. She was beloved by all who knew her.
Katy is survived by her son, Greg (Anita); daughters Sharon & Karon; three grandsons, Mark (Julie) Foust, Phill (Jennifer) Foust and Brad Webster; four great grandchildren, Makayla, Nathan, Luke and Alyssa; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo. She will be buried next to her husband in the Sharpsville Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Mary Bryant Home, 2960 Stanton, Springfield, IL 62703. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
