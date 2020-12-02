Kathryn Lula Bowser

Kathryn went home to be with The Lord and her daughter, Lisa on Monday, November 23, 2020 surrounded by her family. Kathryn was born May 21, 1935 in Kokomo to Floyd and Lula (Hunter) Snyder. Kathryn was married to Sheldon for 62 years. She retired from GM after 41 years and was a member of UAW 292. She was a very pleasant lady and an awesome cook. She enjoyed watching the Colts and NASCAR every summer. She and Sheldon put out a beautiful garden and was very generous with their veggies to family and friends. She was a dog lover, always having one around her home all of the time.
In addition to her husband, Sheldon, Kathryn is survived by her sons, Rick and Mark Bowser of Peru, IN; sisters, Sherrill (Bill) Green of Tipton, IN and Jenell (Tom) Price of Kokomo, IN; brother, George (Mary) Snyder of Frankfort, IN. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Ann Bowser; parents; sisters, Lila Kitts, Anita Maine, and Donna Krajewski; brothers, Bob and Fred Snyder. Memorial Service and Funeral will be posted at a later date.