Kathryn "Kitty" (Zirkle) Milligan

Kathryn “Kitty” Milligan, 95 years of age, Kokomo, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Century Villa Health Care in Greentown, IN. She was born on March 6, 1926 in Marion, IN, the daughter of Robert L. and Bessie (Savage) Zirkle. On August 22, 1948, she married the love of her life E. Eugene Milligan. He preceded her in death on September 2, 2019 shortly following their 71st anniversary.
Kitty was a 1944 graduate of Marion High School. She was a switchboard operator for Indiana Bell where she earned her five year pin after transferring to the Kokomo office. Later, she became a PBX operator at Delco and Continental Steel. She was a member of Fairlawn UB/ Morning Star Church for many years and served as a Sunday School teacher and youth sponsor. In recent years she attended First Church of the Nazarene both in Kokomo and Florida.
After Gene’s retirement they became Florida snowbirds for 34 years in Lady Lake, Florida. She also enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, drawing and painting. She was the #1 Outstanding Fan at all activities of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Kitty is survived by her daughters, Cheryl (Duane) Keisling, Kokomo, IN, and Pamela (Al) Baumgart, Chesterfield, MO; grandchildren, Monica (Tom) Everett, Kokomo, IN, Matt (Kelly) Keisling, Greentown, IN, and Jonathan (Kristy) Baumgart, Wildwood, MO; great-grandchildren, Nathan and Megan Everett, Will, Reid and Kenzie Keisling, Kendall and Rylan Baumgart; brother-in-law, Ted Milligan, Sheridan, IN; and sister-in-law, Janice Wahlig, Fishers, IN.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, granddaughters, Michelle (Keisling) Goodnight and Alyssa Baumgart.
The family would like to thank the staff of Century Villa for their compassionate care of our loved one, as well as numerous support groups and persons who offered their nurturing services at any given moment of her care.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 am to 1 pm Friday April 16, 2021, at First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington Street, Kokomo. Funeral service will be held at 1 pm on Friday at the church with Pastor Dianne Wagner officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Kitty’s memory to First Church of the Nazarene. Stout & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
