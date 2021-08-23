Kathryn (Bowyer) White

Kathryn White, 84, of Kokomo, passed away at 4:35 p.m. Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. She was born December 15, 1936, in Galveston to Harland and Lottie (Burrous) Bowyer. She married Jay W. White Sr. in Rochester in 1962. He preceded her in death April 16, 2005.
Kathryn loved puzzles, flowers, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a faithful watcher of Days of Our Lives, I.U. Basketball, the Indiana Pacers and Indianapolis Colts. She retired from Delco Electronics with over 30 years services.
Surviving family include her children, Jay W. “Bud” White Jr. of Logansport; Kathy (David) Skiles of Kokomo, Teresa (Michael) Day of Indianapolis, Gerald Hall of Fortville and Tom (Debbie) Hall of Florida. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Jay, sisters, Jane Baker and Mary Ann Edwards, brothers, Byron, Bud, Harland, Harold and Sherman Bowyer.
Visitation will be held from 12 noon until 2:00 p.m. on Sunday August 22nd at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston with services following at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Mike Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow in the Galveston Cemetery. Murray Weaver Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com