Kathryn (Biddle) Pomp

Kathryn Pomp, 90, Peru, passed away at 11:15 am Sunday August 23, 2020. She was born September 10, 1929, in Kokomo, the daughter of the late John A. & Sadie M. (Miller) Biddle.
Kathryn loved caring for others and worked as a nurse having received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree in 1982. She also loved music and played piano beautifully. Most of all, she loved her family and cherished time spent with them.
Kathryn is survived by her children, Cheryl (Jerry) Ford and Robert Stevens; grandchildren, Christopher Morris, Rene’ (Dave) Hassett, William (Tracy) Berry, Deborah (Kevin) Stanz, Dawn Marie (Casey) Conyer, Leslie (Chip) Hentgen, Faye (Steve) Walters-Townsend, William (Santana) Riffe, Lucia (Max) Click, David (Marlena) Deschaine, Eric (Deanna) Smith, Travas (Amanda) Smith, Jennifer (Tony) Seagrave, Dion Stevens, and Dorian Stevens; 26 great-grandchildren, along with several great-great-grandchildren.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents; son, William Riffe; daughter, Janet Metzger; sisters, Roberta Karnes and Bonnie Biddle; and a brother, Gilbert Biddle.
Funeral services celebrating Kathryn’s life will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Christian Heritage Worship Center, 3007 E Carter St. Kokomo, with Jimmy Justice officiating. Burial will follow in Liberty Cemetery, Tipton County. Friends may visit with the family from 11:00 a.m. until service time Thursday at the church. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
