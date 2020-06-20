Kathleen Sue White, 60, formerly of South Bend, passed away at 7:15 am Saturday, June 13, 2020, at St. Vincent Health 86th Street in Indianapolis. She was born January 18, 1960 to Sylvester and Bonnie (Shire) Klusczinski in South Bend.
Kathleen was a 1978 graduate of LaSalle High School. She worked at St. Joe Health Network as a customer service representative. In her younger days, she was a member of the Portage Youth Group. Kathleen was a creative person. She was known for a very welcoming smile and contagious laughter. Kathleen enjoyed listening to Christian music, cooking, and gardening; as she was often consulted in helping other people design their gardens.
Kathleen is survived by her brothers, Sylvester (Sue) Klusczinski, and Gary Klusczinski; sister, Judy Poole; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Landis (Shawn) Skaggs; and their children who were considered grandchildren, Asa, Kayla, and Aria.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of Kathleen’s life will take place at a later date in July in South Bend, IN. Stout & Son Funeral Homes have been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
To send flowers to Kathleen's family, please visit our floral store.