Katherine "Renee" Suter, 55 of Kokomo, passed away at Community Howard Thursday, June 25, 2020. She was born to Glenn Cantrell and Katherine Inez (Bradley) Catrell in Searcy, Arkansas September 28, 1964. Renee married Stephen Suter on July 20, 1987. They shared 29 years together and four children before his passing in 2017.
Renee leaves behind her sons Keith (Brittany) Suter, Joshua Suter, and Stephen (Kristina) Suter; daughter Cassandra (Steve "Dog") Howell; brother Rick (Kristy) Cantrell; sister Teresa (Jeff) Garber; granddaughters Holly and Kylei Howell and Hayley and Aubrey Suter; and many nieces and nephews.
Those preceding her in death are her husband and her parents.
A Celebration of Life for Renee will be held at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center Webster Chapel TBD. Inurnment will take place at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery.