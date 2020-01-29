Katherine "Kathy" (Perkins) Bargerhuff

Katherine “Kathy” Bargerhuff, 72, Kokomo, passed away at 3:45 pm Monday, January 27, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. She was born February 2, 1947, in Kokomo, the daughter of the late Donald E. & Virginia May (Pio) Perkins. On July 18, 1991, in Kokomo, she married Gary Bargerhuff, and he survives.
Kathy earned her associates degree in Addiction Counseling from Indiana Wesleyan College. She retired from General Motors in 2000 after 30 years of service, and was a member of UAW Local #292. Kathy enjoyed woodworking, crafting, and genealogy. She was a big fan of Facebook and enjoyed playing the online games with her friends and family. Kathy loved and cherished every moment she spent with her family, her grandchildren, and her special canine friend “Teddy”.
Along with her husband Gary, Kathy is survived by her 8 children, Jackie (Scott) Branch, Michele “Missy” (Luis) Peña, and Donna (Danny) Bowlin; step-daughters, Tammy (Chuck) Neideffer, Jaclyn (Donnie) Peel, Natalie (Dale) Meyers, Theresa (Chris) Bargerhuff, and Angie Bargerhuff; 19 grandchildren, Joe, Kaile, Karah, Kassandra, Luis Jr., Curtis, Ashley, Jake, Chance, Shiann, Colin, Logan, Jordan, Robbie, Luke, Vinny, Gianna, Mikey, and Brooklyn, along with 4 great-grandchildren; and brother, Richard (Cathy) Perkins; and her best friends, Sona Camp and Janet Williams.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; and granddaughter, Reyna Marie Peña.
A celebration of Kathy’s life will be held at 1:00 pm, Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Chuck McCloskey officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 12-1 pm Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Kathy’s memory to the Kokomo Humane Society or Fellowship of Hope. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Katherine's family, please visit our floral section.