Katherine Jo Graham, 38 of Franklin, Indiana died Friday, February 12, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Muncie, Indiana on December 3, 1982 to Fred W. and Anita J. (Nichols) Graham.
Katie was a graphic artist and photographer. She greatly enjoyed designing and being creative. Her family was her focus. She would often decorate the house and could be found painting while listening to her favorite music. Katie had a large collection of books and was an avid reader. She was a member of the Tipton High School Class of 2001.
She is survived by her parents; a daughter, Ellie Keifer of Tipton; Katie’s significant other, Cody Dean of Franklin; siblings Matthew Graham and wife Megan of Colorado, Emma Fague and husband Lucas of Tipton; nieces and nephews Quorra Graham, Evelynn Fague, Lucas Fague and William Fague and Ellie’s brother, Dakota Dean.
No services are planned at this time.
Memorial contributions in Katie’s memory may be made to the Tipton County Public Library, 127 E. Madison Street, Tipton, Indiana, 46072.
Young-Nichols Funeral Home is honored to assist Katie’s family during this difficult time.