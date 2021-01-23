Katherine Helen Rowe

Katherine “Katie” (Dobson) Rowe, 92, an independent living resident at Wesley Manor in Frankfort, Indiana, passed peacefully with her four children by her side on January 18, 2021 at Ascension St. Vincent hospital in Kokomo. Her death occurred after sustaining a head injury from a fall.

Katie was born July 8, 1928 in Beloit, Wisconsin to Everett and Madeleine (Hough) Dobson. The oldest of six children, she graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1946. She attended the University of Wisconsin at Whitewater, where she was a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority and graduated with a degree in chemistry in 1950. Upon graduation she accepted a position in Kokomo, where she met Reardon L. Rowe. They married on May 26, 1956 at Grace United Methodist Church, and raised their four children in Kokomo.

Believed to be one of the first x-ray technicians in Kokomo, Katie’s long career in radiology included time at both local hospitals until her retirement in 1982. Katie and Reardon’s planned retirement to Ft. Myers, Florida was tragically derailed by an airplane accident in 1989 that took Reardon’s life. Fortitude and faith allowed her to pursue their retirement dream by relocating to Ft. Myers in 1990. Katie became a year-round Floridian for 26 years, cultivating many strong friendships, volunteering frequently, playing tennis into her mid-80’s, and swimming every morning into her 90’s. She returned “back home again in Indiana” in 2016 to be closer to family.

Katie’s life was strengthened by her faith in God, her love of family and many friends. She was an active member of Methodist churches in Kokomo (Grace), Fort Myers (Faith), and Frankfort (St. Matthew). Katie was also a long-time member of Psi Iota Xi in Kokomo, where she built many lifelong relationships. Her many friends, both in Indiana and Florida, will remember Katie as a Jeopardy! fan, skilled card player, lover of college basketball, and voracious reader. Her family will forever hold dear their memory of Katie knitting personalized Christmas stockings for her children, their spouses, her grandchildren, and many children in her extended family.

Surviving family include her four children: Dr. Jim Rowe (Stacey) of Harlingen, TX; John (Julie) Rowe of Kokomo, IN; Charlie (Leslie) Rowe of Lynn Haven, FL; Ann (Rich) Bradshaw of Russiaville, IN; grandchildren: Alee Rowe, Mattie Rowe, Dan (Kat) Rowe, Becca Rowe, Katie Ann Rowe, Jimmy Rowe, Ben (Abby) Bradshaw, Jacob (Kinzi) Bradshaw, Pete Bradshaw; great-granddaughter: Lainey Bradshaw, and two great grandchildren expected in June. She is also survived by sisters Alice Schultz (Southlake, TX), Joyce Anderson (Kansas City, MO), and brother Don Dobson (Steamboat Springs, CO).

Katie was predeceased by her parents, her husband Reardon L. Rowe (d. 1989), sister Christine Fago and brother Robert Dobson. No visitation or service is being held at this time. Instead, family and friends will gather to celebrate Katie’s life in the summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial gifts in Katie’s name to these public libraries or the charity of your choice:

• Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Administrative Office 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, IN 46901 Phone: 765-457-3242

• Frankfort Community/Clinton County Public Library Administrative Office 208 W. Clinton St., Frankfort, IN 46041 Phone: 765-654-8746

• Lee County Ft. Myers Library System Administrative Office 2345 Union St., Ft. Myers FL Phone: 239-479-4636

Sunset Memory Gardens in Kokomo is assisting with arrangements (765-453-2310)