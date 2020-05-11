Karl Walter Leisure Jr.

Karl was a simple man. He was born January 19, 1954 in Kokomo to the late Karl Walter Leisure Sr. and Sue Ann (Shelby) passed away on May 6, 2020 at the age of 66. Karl was married to Thelma Leisure, from Florida, whom passed away in 2006.
Karl had six siblings, brother Pete Leisure from Alma Michigan, sisters, Sharon (Ernest) Voiles, Esther (Ernie) Heath, Pamela (Rodney) Ashbrook, Lisa (Will Dean) Bayliff, and Anita (Wes Stebbins) Seekell, all of Kokomo, and several nieces and nephews.
A private funeral service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Ellers Mortuary. Burial will take place at Crown Point cemetery.